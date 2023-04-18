‘Superman: Legacy’ Starts Pre-Production, James Gunn Says: ‘Costumes, Production Design and More Now Up and Running’

James Gunn announced on Twitter that pre-production on “Superman: Legacy” has begun. The 2025 comic book tentpole will be the official launch of the new DC Universe as supervised by Gunn and his DC Studios co-head Peter Safran.

“I’m honored to be a part of the legacy,” Gunn wrote alongside a photo of the “Superman: Legacy” script cover page. “And what better day than Superman Anniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on ‘Superman: Legacy’? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

Gunn has been keeping fans updated on “Superman: Legacy” every step of the way. The film was confirmed in January when Gunn and Safran revealed the first slate of film and television titles for their new DC Universe. In addition to “Superman: Legacy,” films such as “Supergirl: World of Tomorrow” and “The Brave and the Bold” (a Batman and Robin movie) are also in development. Gunn is writing and directing his “Superman” movie.

Per a first synopsis from Warner Bros., “Superman: Legacy” tells the story of “Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Because Gunn is rebooting Superman for the big screen with a younger Man of Steel, it means previous Superman actor Henry Cavill will no longer be playing the superhero. Cavill played Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, debuting with “Man of Steel” and reprising the role in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” Gunn has not announced casting for “Superman: Legacy.”

As of late March, Gunn confirmed that no actor was currently in talks to become the new Superman. The writer-director shot down rumors of Logan Lerman’s casting at the time and wrote on Twitter, “Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions.”

“Superman: Legacy” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025 from Warner Bros.