‘Superman: Legacy’ Casts David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

DC Studios has knighted a new Clark Kent and Lois Lane. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the coveted parts in James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy.”

The latest on-screen iteration of the iconic comic book hero will largely be a workplace origin story, Gunn said when he and fellow DC steward Peter Safran laid out their narrative plans in January. Corenswet, who broke out in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “Hollywood,” will play cub reporter Kent at the fictional newspaper The Daily Planet. Brosnahan will be his coworker and co-lead.

Gunn is directing the project from his own screenplay, based on the character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Safran (“Aquaman,” the upcoming “Aquaman 2,” and The Conjuring franchise) will produce. The project is set for release on July 11, 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said earlier this year when he and Gunn unveiled a lengthy block of planned DC films and series. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

This is a star-making moment for Corenswet, whose marquee idol looks and Midwestern charm helped him anchor “Hollywood,” where he played an aspiring actor moonlighting as a sex worker in the buttoned up 1940s. He earned widespread acclaim for his breakout performance in Netflix’s “The Politician,” as well as the celebrated horror indie “Pearl” from A24. He also wrote, directed and starred in the web sketch comedy series “Moe & Jerryweather.” He will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in Apple’s “The Lady In The Lake.” He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Brosnahan has a well-established profile and a mantle full of golden trophies for her work on Amazon’s long-running “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She broke out in Netflix’s “House of Cards.” She recently starred opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in Lionsgate’s “The Courier,” and alongside Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe in director Walter Hill’s 2022 western “Dead For a Dollar.” She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.