Supergirl Actor Sasha Calle Asked for Henry Cavill’s Blessing After Filming ‘The Flash’ and Got It: He’s ‘Our Man of Steel!’

Sasha Calle is bound to become one of the breakout stars of the summer movie season thanks to her role as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Warner Bros.’ comic book tentpole “The Flash.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle revealed she met former Superman actor Henry Cavill after filming “The Flash” and asked for his blessing. Supergirl is the cousin of Superman, after all.

“Yes, I met him,” Calle said. “I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it’s Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience.”

“I asked him, ‘Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?'” Calle continued. “And he was like, ‘Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.’ I think, to me, that meant the world, because it’s Henry Cavill, Man of Steel.”

When Calle was cast as Supergirl and shot “The Flash,” Cavill was still Superman in Warner Bros.’ DC Universe. Cavill debuted as the character in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” and reprised the role in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League.” Cavill announced his Superman return last October, when he put the cape back on to reprise the character in the post-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam.”

But the announcement was premature, as just a few weeks later Warner Bros. announced James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios. With their hiring came an overhauling of the DC Universe, which is now getting a new, younger Superman in a film written and directed by Gunn.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” Gunn told reporters in January. “For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry.”

A new Superman isn’t the only hero included in Gunn and Safran’s new DC Universe. The duo announced as part of their first slate a “Supergirl: World of Tomorrow” movie, although whether or not Calle reprises her “The Flash” role remains to be seen.

“The Flash” opens in theaters June 16 from Warner Bros.