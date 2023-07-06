‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sets Peacock Streaming Date After $1.3 Billion Box Office Run

Let’s-a-go: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is officially making its way to Peacock on Aug. 3, the streamer announced on Thursday. Fans will also get treated to bonus content when the blockbuster animated film arrives on Peacock, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the voice cast, an immersive video field guide and a lucrative “Peaches” lyrical video.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is coming to streaming after achieving smashing success at the box office earlier this year. Notably, the film debuted with the biggest opening weekend of the year and earned $204 million in the first five days of release. It also became the first film to cross the $1 billion mark in 2023 and has earned $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office to date.

The film stands as the highest-grossing movie adapted from a video game and the second-biggest animated film in history only behind “Frozen II.”

Chris Pratt voices Mario alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser. The film follows the story of Brooklyn plumbers and brothers Mario and Luigi as they embark on an adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman named “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” a Critic’s Pick in his rave review, writing, “It gives you a wholesome prankish druggy chameleonic video-game buzz; it’s also a nice, sweet confection for 6-year-olds…it takes full advantage of the sculptural liquid zap of the computer-animation medium. Yet it also has a fairy-tale story that’s good enough to get you onto its wavelength.”

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. Chris Meledandri and Sigeru Miyamoto produced. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” joins Peacock’s growing film portfolio, including Focus Features’ action comedy “Polite Society,” Universal Pictures’ “Renfield” and box office hit “Cocaine Bear.”