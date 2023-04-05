How ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Post-Credits Scene Hints at a Sequel

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” in theaters now.

While the creators of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” have been tight-lipped about whether the mustachioed plumber’s first animated film adventure will turn into a franchise, a post-credits scene at the end of the Universal and Nintendo pic hints at a sequel.

The first bonus scene comes midway through the credits, in which a miniature Bowser (Jack Black), who’s been shrunk via blue mushroom and captured by the Toads, sings a hopeless ode to Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) within the confines of his cage.

But fans who stay seated until the very end of the credits will be treated to another scene, one that perhaps hints at a “Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.” In the brief sequence, a green-and-white-speckled Yoshi egg sits alone, cracking. But before Mario’s beloved dino sidekick can hatch, the movie fades to black.

While there is currently no information on a “Mario” sequel, the post-credits scene nods to the film’s glaring absence of one of the most iconic Super Mario Bros. characters. (One short scene in the film shows a herd of multi-colored Yoshies running wild, but Yoshi is not a character in the movie.)

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” starring Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen and Keegan-Michael Key, debuted exclusively in theaters on April 5. Produced by Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto, the film is expected to rake in over $125 million in its five-day opening.

In this week’s Variety cover story about the making of the film, Meledandri was coy when answering a question about potential sequels or future adaptations of Nintendo properties. “Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience, and at this time, we’re not prepared to talk about what’s coming in the future,” he said.

But the Illumination chief didn’t leave it there, adding, “I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out.”

Elsewhere in the cover story, Meledandri said his introduction to the Mario franchise was watching his young son play 1991’s Super Mario World, which just so happens to be the first video game featuring Yoshi. Perhaps he has a soft spot for the friendly, fruit-eating green dinosaur.

But even without news of a “Super Mario Bros. Movie” sequel, it won’t be long before die-hard fans start dream casting Yoshi.