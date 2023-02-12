‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Reveals Plumbing Website and Commercial for ‘Family Owned and Operated’ Business

Now you know what to do with those pesky clogged pipes.

Help has arrived in the form of Mario and Luigi, with plungers and snakes serving as their weapons of choice when combatting backed-up showers and sinks. A new and ingenious spot, pegged to the April 7 release of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” doubles as an ad for Super Mario Bros. Plumbing, which services Brooklyn and Queens (Manhattanites are on their own).

“Thank you Super Mario Bros., it seems like the only thing you haven’t drained is my bank account,” one satisfied customer says in the ad.

There’s also a mock website, assuring customers that the business is “Family Owned and Operated” and “Fixing Pipes Is Our Game!” No mention of saving princesses or battling Bowser is made.

“My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn’s plumbing problems all by ourselves,” the site reads. There’s also a number listed (929-55-MARIO), which, when dialed, does offer a voice mail message containing an ebullient and Italian-accented Mario.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is co-produced by the game’s creator Nintendo, as well as Universal Pictures and Illumination, the makers of “Despicable Me” and “Sing.” Chris Pratt voices Mario, Charlie Day is Luigi, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach. The film is still under wraps, but early promotional materials have been embraced by fans as being far more faithful to the look and feel of the video games. A 1993 film adaptation of “Super Mario Bros.” was widely derided as being unwatchable.

Here’s the commercial: