‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Powers to $871 Million Globally, Nears $1 Billion

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has powered to $871 million at the global box office as the animated family film barrels closer and closer to the coveted $1 billion mark. In the next week or so, it’ll be the first 2023 release to join the billion-dollar club.

Over the weekend, the movie once again captured the top spot at the domestic and international box office with $58.23 million and $70 million, respectively. So far, “Mario” has generated $434.33 million in North America and $437.5 million overseas. With those ticket sales, the all-audience “Super Mario Bros. Movie” stands as the biggest film of the year at the global, domestic and international box office.

At the international box office, the highest-grossing territories are Mexico ($65.6 million), U.K. and Ireland ($51.69 million), Germany ($37.15 million), France ($31.7 million) and Australia ($27.3 million). It ranks as the top-earning film of 2023 in 31 international markets, including Australia, Germany, Mexico and the U.K. and Ireland.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black, follows the Brooklyn-based mustachioed plumber and friends as they prepare to stop the all-powerful Bowser from world domination. The movie has thrived in theaters as a four-quadrant blockbuster, appealing to moviegoers young and old. It has also benefitted from brand recognition and nostalgia for the popular video game, as well as a months-long lack of movies targeted at family audiences. Prior to the debut of “Mario,” theater owners were still trying to corral kid-friendly crowds with last December’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

“Another incredible weekend for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie,’ which perfectly sets the stage for what promises to be a fantastic summer movie season,” says Paul Dergarabedian, a senior Comscore analyst.