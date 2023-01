Sundance 2023 Winners Announced — Updating Live

Back in Park City, Utah, for the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival concluded with an in-person awards show.

“This year taught me to never forget the magic we make here on the mountain,” festival director of programming Kim Yutani said at the ceremony. “Every single one of these films has had a standout moment and incredible energy from our audiences.”

The full list of winners appears below:

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: TBA

Audience Award: TBA

Directing: TBA

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: TBA

Special Jury Award: TBA

Special Jury Award: TBA

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: TBA

Audience Award: TBA

Directing: TBA

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: TBA

Special Jury Award: TBA

Special Jury Award: TBA

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “Scrapper”

Audience Award: “Shayda,” directed by Noora Niasari

Directing Award: Marija Kavtaradze “Slow”

Special Jury Award: Cinematography: Lílis Soares for “Mami Wata”

Special Jury Award, Best Performance: Rosa Marchant, “When It Melts”

Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: Sofia Alaoui for “Animalia”

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: “The Eternal Memory”

Audience Award: “20 Days in Mariupol,” directed and produced by Mstyslav Chernov

Special Jury Prize, Directing: “Smoke, Sauna Sisterhood,” Anna Hints

Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: “Fantastic Machine”

Special Jury Award, Verité: “Against the Tide”

SHORTS

Short Film Grand Jury Prize: “When You Left Me on That Boulevard,” directed by Kayla Abuda Galang

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction: “Rest Stop,” directed by Crystal Kayiza

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction: “The Kidnapping of the Bride,” Sophia Mocorrea

Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction: “Will You Look at Me,” directed by Shuli Huang.

Short Film Special Jury Award, International: Directing: “AliEN0089,” directed by Valeria Hofmann.

Short Film Special Jury Award, U.S: Directing: “The Vacation,” directed by Jarreau Carrillo

OTHER AWARDS

NEXT Audience Award: “Kokomo City”

NEXT Innovator Award: “Kokomo City”

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: “The Pod Generation”

Sundance Institute NHK Award: TBA

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features: TBA

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features: TBA

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Documentary: TBA