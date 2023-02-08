‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery, Camila Morrone in Signature Entertainment’s EFM-Bound ‘Marmalade’: First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Signature Entertainment have released a first-look image of Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in crime romance “Marmalade” ahead of launching global sales at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM).

“Marmalade” is the directorial debut of actor and director-screenwriter Keir O’Donnell. The film centers on the recently imprisoned Baron (Keery) who strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam”), a man with a history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde scheme to rob a bank in order to care for his sick mother and give the couple the life they’ve always dreamed of.

Keery is best known for his role as Steve Harrington in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” was in Disney’s “Free Guy and led comedy horror “Spree,” which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He will next be seen in the fifth instalment of FX’s “Fargo.”

Morrone was praised for her performance in Annabelle Attanasio’s “Mickey and the Bear,” which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Award. Next up for her is the Prime Video series adaptation of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and in Patricia Arquette’s “Gonzo Girl” opposite Willem Dafoe.

“Marmalade” is part of a Signature EFM slate, which includes Garrett Hedlund and Mel Gibson noir “Desperation Road,” family adventure “Don’t Go Below” and Mikey Madison-led crime thriller “All Souls” that also stars Gerald Gillum aka G-Eazy.

“Marmalade” is produced by Sarah Gabriel (“Bull”), Marc Goldberg (“The Estate”), James Harris (“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”), Mark Lane (“A Banquet”) and Jason Shapiro.

Goldberg said: “’Marmalade’ has been a beautiful collaboration with filmmaker and crew. We are excited for the brilliant Joe Keery to star alongside rising star Camila Morrone in this thrilling story and look forward to launching it for buyers at the market.”