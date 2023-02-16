Horror-thriller ‘Sting’ Wraps Production, Sells Widely for Cornerstone

Cornerstone has struck several deals on Australian-made horror thriller “Sting,” about a huge and insatiable spider, which wrapped production this week. The film was licensed to Lucky Red (Italy), Diamond Films (Latin America, Spain, Portugal), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Kinoswiat (Poland), Pasatiempo Pictures (Baltics, CIS), Karantanija (Ex-Yogoslavia), Italia (Middle East), Filmfinity (South Africa) and Terry Steiner International (airlines).

That is in addition to pre-existing deals with Studiocanal to release the film in will release in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Benelux.



The film is directed by Kiah Roache-Turner (“Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead”) and stars Ryan Corr (“House of the Dragon,” “The Water Diviner”), Alyla Browne (“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “Nine Perfect Strangers”), Penelope Mitchell (“Hellboy”), Robyn Nevin (“Top of the Lake”), Noni Hazlehurst (“The End”) and Jermaine Fowler.



“Sting” is produced by Jamie Hilton and Michael Pontin via See Pictures together with Pictures in Paradise’s Chris Brown. Oscar-winning props firm Weta Workshop created the creature.



According to a supplied synopsis, the creature is discovered by a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books bond, who initially bonds with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As the girl’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size and its hunger. Neighbours’ pets start to go missing. Then the neighbours themselves. Soon the girl’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realize that they are all trapped by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh. And a young girl is the only one who knows how to stop it.