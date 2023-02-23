Steven Yeun Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Thunderbolts’

Steven Yeun is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Oscar-nominated actor will make his first appearance in “Thunderbolts,” joining the star-studded cast of Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

It’s not clear who Yeun is playing in the film, which is due in theaters on July 26, 2024. “Thunderbolts” is intended to conclude Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Jake Schreier is directing “Thunderbolts,” one of several MCU movies slated for theatrical release in 2024 including “Captain America: New World Order” “Blade” and “Deadpool 3.”

Eric Pearson (“Black Widow”) is writing the script, which has been kept under wraps. In the comics, “Thunderbolts” brings together several anti-heroes across the MCU to deploy a mission for the government. Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, who recently appeared in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is leading the team, which also includes Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian and Stan’s Bucky Barnes. The movie is expected to start shooting in June.

More to come…