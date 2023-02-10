Steve McQueen’s Lammas Park Showcases Highly Anticipated U.K. Shorts (EXCLUSIVE)

Lammas Park, the BAFTA award-winning production company helmed by Steve McQueen, hosted an advance screening of their keenly anticipated latest short films this week.

The private event, in front of a full house at London’s Picturehouse Central, saw the screenings of “i and i,” directed by Samona Olanipekun, and “Young Hot Bloods,” directed by Jade Ang Jackman, before they hit this year’s festival circuit.

The screenings were followed by a Q&A hosted by Variety contributor Simran Hans, who spoke with the filmmakers, Jackman, Olanipekun, and the cinematographer of “i and i,” Korsshan Schlauer, as well as Mia Powell, new business director at Lammas Park and Ben Morse, Canon EMEA’s content production manager.

“Young Hot Bloods” is a period drama inspired by the Suffragette movement that follows an unassuming seamstress Vera (Aliyah Odoffin), who is confronted by an undercover police officer Sullivan (Alfie Allen) trying to stop the militant group of women. The film takes a surprising twist when Lucille Jamieson (Ayesha Hussain) enters the picture.

“i and i,” a portrayal of contemporary male identity, follows T (Jonathan Ajayi) as he prepares for his 30th birthday while confronted by his biggest adversary, T2 (Samuel Adewunmi).

McQueen, Oscar and BAFTA winner for “12 Years a Slave,” said: “Young filmmakers of today have more opportunity than ever to share their unique perspectives, which in turn can help change how we all perceive the world. Jade and Sam’s films are two brilliant examples of this. It’s important for us to continue giving space to these younger voices. I’m looking forward to seeing where they take the conversation.”

Powell added: “It’s been an incredible journey for both directors, and seeing them evolve over the course of the project has been inspiring. As two first-time narrative directors, it’s amazing what can be achieved with the right support.”