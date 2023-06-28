Sterling K. Brown Teases New Television Series With ‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman

At the “Biosphere” premiere on Tuesday, Sterling K. Brown teased his television series reunion with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

It has been reported that the new series will be a thriller with Brown starring as the head of security to a president. Brown earned an Emmy for his work as Randall on “This Is Us” in 2017.

“It’s not Randall. The character is completely different, completely different milieu.” Brown said of the new series. “But you know Dan — he can’t help but throw some heart in there. There is always going to be heart.”

Brown also touched on working with Jennifer Lopez in the sci-fi thriller, “Atlas,” not long after she married Ben Affleck.

“JLo was cool, as all could be,” Brown said. “She was fresh off her nuptials and very much in love.”

He then joked, “And her husband’s cool, too.”

“Biosphere,” directed by Mel Eslyn, follows lifelong friends, and the last two men on Earth, Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Brown), as they attempt to adapt to Earth’s changes — and try to save all of humankind. But soon scientist Ray’s domed structure design, which the two friends have taken shelter in, begins to fail with the shelter’s vegetables decaying and fish dying, leaving the friends to face their unknown futures.

Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Sterling K. Brown at the premiere of “Biosphere” held at Vidiots Eagle Theater on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“We’ve kept the movie under wraps, because we realized the less people know about it, the better going in,” said Duplass.

“Doing it inside of such a crazy set, like the biosphere, and inside of a plot that was quite different and was really the element that was a stretch for us. It was really fun to kind of like give Mel the reins for the first time. She’s been backseat driving a lot of our productions for many years” explained Duplasss. “I started writing the script and I was like, I don’t have it, I need help. So something in my perspective combined with Mel’s ended up creating the little monster that it became.”

“Mel ran a tight ship,” added Brown.

“It was 100 pages and we shot it in 14 days. So we were flying, we shot it real real fast.” Brown continued. “It was an incredibly collaborative experience. The spirit of the film was just love. You could tell from the crew, [and] everybody a part of it, that they cared about the story that we were telling and wanted to see it told well. I think we accomplished what we set out to do.”

“Biosphere” was produced by Eslyn, Shuli Harel, Maddie Buis, Zackary Drucker, with Jay and Mark Duplass serving as executive producers.

“Biosphere” premieres July 7 in theaters and on VOD.