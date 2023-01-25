Cinema Chain Vue International Hires Stella David as Non-Executive Chair

Cinema chain Vue International has appointed veteran executive Stella David as its non-executive chair.

David has extensive executive experience leading and growing large consumer-facing businesses and currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain plc, Bacardi Ltd, Domino’s Pizza Group plc, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. David has also held non-executive board positions with HomeServe plc and Nationwide Building Society.

Previously, David was CEO at family-owned spirits distiller and distributor WM Grant & Sons, overseeing global brands such as Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Grant’s Whisky, Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder and Drambuie. David was also chair of C&J Clark Ltd and CEO of Bacardi-Martini Ltd.

Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International, who also serves as BFI chair, said: “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth. This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry, and as we look to future opportunities.”

David added: “This is a really exciting time to be joining Vue and I’m looking forward to working with Tim and the team as the business continues to rebuild from the impact of the pandemic. Over the past 18 months we’ve seen huge pent up demand for the cinema experience and – with lots of fantastic films set for release later this year – it’s a pivotal moment for the industry.”

David joins Vue International on Jan. 26.

Vue International, which is the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, operates 1990 screens across 227 sites in nine countries.