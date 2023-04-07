‘Star Wars’ Movies: James Mangold, Dave Filoni to Direct New Films

Dave Filoni and James Mangold are set to direct two new “Star Wars” movies, Lucasfilm revealed on Friday.

The directors will helm two separate films in the franchise. Meanwhile, a third movie that centers on Daisy Ridley’s Rey will be directed by Emmy- and Oscar-winning helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the shock announcement at the studio’s showcase during London’s Star Wars Celebration, where fans were expecting the announcement of a single film and were pleasantly surprised by a trifecta of projects.

Mangold’s movie will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while Filoni’s project will focus on the New Republic, and “close out” the interconnected stories that are told in series including “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Ahsoka” and other Disney+ shows.

Mangold most recently directed “Logan” and this summer’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” while Filoni is best known as the showrunner for “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka,” both of which are Disney+ series.

Obaid-Chinoy’s film will be set after the events of 2019’s “Rise of Skywalker,” and will feature Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order. “Peaky Blinders” and “Spencer” writer Steven Knight will pen the script.

The project, which is still untitled, marks several major milestones for the franchise: Obaid-Chinoy is the first woman and the first person of color to direct a “Star Wars” movie. The Pakistani filmmaker won two Academy Awards for documentary short, in 2011 for “Saving Face” and in 2015 for “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness,” and she most recently directed two episodes of “Ms. Marvel” for Disney+.

Star Wars Celebration has so far yielded a number of announcements and new footage. Trailers were unveiled for the keenly anticipated “Ahsoka,” which launches in August, as well as “The Acolyte,” a new thriller series starring Amandla Stenberg and “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae. “Andor” also shared some new footage from Season 2, which will premiere in August 2024.

Also previewed was the upcoming series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” which focuses on a group of kids and is said to evoke classic Amblin films. The show stars Jude Law, who introduced his young castmates at the Celebration, including Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith.

(Pictured, L-R: Kathleen Kennedy, James Mangold, Dave Filoni, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy)