Stacey Snider Stepping Down as Sister Global CEO in Leadership Shakeup (EXCLUSIVE)

In a leadership shakeup, Sister Global CEO Stacey Snider is stepping down from her role at the media company.

It’s a surprise move given Snider’s high profile, her extensive relationships throughout the entertainment industry and the fact that she was prolific in getting projects off the ground during her nearly four years (many of them overlapping with the pandemic). But Snider will remain involved as a creative advisor to the company. As part of that arrangement, she will also serve as an independent producer and will remain in charge of the Los Angeles office’s TV and film slate. She will continue to be a shareholder in Sister. The change is effective immediately. Elisabeth Murdoch, who is also the company’s executive chair, will assume CEO duties on an interim basis until Sister hires someone to take over Snider’s operational role.

Snider founded Sister in 2019 with Murdoch and Jane Featherstone, and helped lead the investment, acquisition and integration of several content companies into the company’s portfolio. These include the podcast company Campside Media, the publishing company Zando and AWA, a comic book company launched by Marvel vets. She also built a Los Angeles office for Sister and oversaw the development of the U.S. slate of TV and film projects.

As a result of Snider’s transition, Murdoch will appoint a Group CEO as the company enters its next strategic phase of growth. Snider will move to concentrate on creative-focused pursuits, including producing several Sister-related projects such as Paramount Pictures’ Bee Gees biopic “We Should Be Dancing,” Netflix’s “Good Grief,” Sony Pictures’ “My Ex-Friend’s Wedding” and “The Woman in Cabin 10.”

“From the inception of Sister, Stacey’s unrivaled development and organizational skills as well as her talent relationships and unerring sense of the marketplace have been foundational in our approach to the Sister culture and business plan,” Murdoch said in a statement. “As Sister evolves, we are grateful that she has agreed to continue bringing some of our projects to fruition and remains committed to creating compelling entertainment for a global audience.”

“As one of the three founders of Sister, I have always been committed to our goal of creating, supporting and investing in quality content from a wide range of talented creatives including filmmakers, writers, producers and valued flywheel partners,” Snider said. “I am proud of the incredible work we have done together and honored to have built such an amazing team in the U.S.”

Since co-founding the company in October 2019, the three partners have spearheaded Sister’s expansion from that of a U.K.-based independent production company into a global media group. Murdoch founded Shine Group, and is also the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Snider ran 20th Century Fox, the film studio that the Murdoch family owned until it was sold to Disney in 2019. Snider also served as CEO of DreamWorks and chairman of Universal Pictures.

Featherstone is a veteran TV producer whose credits include “Chernobyl” and “This Is Going to Hurt.”

At Sister, Snider landed a series adaptation of Alana Urquhart’s 2022 New York Times bestseller “The Butcher and the Wren” and Tobias Lindholm’s 9/11 responders drama series “The Best of Us” starring Jeremy Strong. Snider has also overseen first-look deals and partnerships with “The Last of Us” and “Game of Thrones” executive producer Carolyn Strauss, Lindholm and David Yates’ venture, Wychwood Media.