Longtime Jigsaw Exec Stacey Offman Exits Alex Gibney’s Production Company

Stacey Offman, Jigsaw Production’s exec VP of development and production, is exiting the company to work as an independent producer, Variety has confirmed. Longtime Jigsaw producer Erin Edeiken to serve as head of production for Alex Gibney’s shingle going forward.

Offman, who is exiting on May 19, joined Jigsaw Productions in 2012. In her 11-year tenure at the documentary production company, Offman was part of the team that launched Jigsaw’s television branch as well as the creation of a vertical of non-fiction series and documentaries for an array of studios and broadcast partners.

Offman’s recent projects include Jigsaw’s “Dirty Money,” a six-part investigative series which exposed corruption and financial malfeasance in some of the most influential companies and industries. The series began streaming on Netflix in January 2018. In addition, Offman developed “Salt, Fat, Acid Heat,” a 2018 four-part Netflix culinary travel series based on Samin Nosrat’s book by the same name, which won a James Beard Media Award. Offman also spearheaded notable political projects including Showtime’s Emmy winning “Kingdom of Silence” (2019) and Apple TV’s Emmy nominated series “The Line” (2021).

At Jigsaw, Offman also served as an executive producer on Matthew Heineman “City of Ghosts” (2017), Marina Zenovich’s “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” (2018), and Alexis Bloom’s “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” (2018).

“A foundational figure for Jigsaw, Stacey is an extraordinary executive and producer, with a gift for listening to what’s going on and looking ahead,” says Gibney, who won an Oscar in 2008 for “Taxi to the Dark Side.” “I wish her the best going forward and hope that we will continue to work together in the future.”

Prior to joining Jigsaw, Offman was “Super Size Me” director Morgan Spurlock’s producing partner. Previously, she served as supervising producer for Emmy-nominated Borderline TV and Head of Production & Development at Paperny Entertainment.

Offman will continue to work on various active Jigsaw projects as an executive producer and plans to continue a relationship with the production company.

Currently Offman is leading a team on Jigsaw’s “Sue Bird,” a documentary about the WNBA star and five-time Olympic gold medalist for Nike’s Waffle Iron Studios. She is also working on a natural history series with Amazon Studios and actress-screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“I depart Jigsaw with immense pride and take pleasure in all that I achieved in the past 11 years with Alex and the Jigsaw family,” says Offman. “I collaborated with extraordinary talent and emerging filmmakers in crafting stories that resonate loudly. I am thrilled for what lies ahead and look forward to the next chapter.“

In February Jigsaw hired Emmy nominee Razan Ghalayini as vice president of non-fiction development. Ghalayini is responsible for managing Jigsaw’s non-fiction slate of projects and sales efforts alongside scripted and audio divisions.

Jigsaw, backed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, is currently in production on several projects including Gibney’s HBO docu “Musk,” about Elon Musk, and “SF Sounds,” an MGM+ series that tracks the history of the San Francisco music scene from 1965 to 1975. Jigsaw’s most recent two-part feature documentary, Gibney’s “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” premiered earlier this year at the Berlin Intl. Film Festival and was released on Apple TV+ in March.