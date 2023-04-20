Fandango Names ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ ‘The Flash’ Among Most-Anticipated Summer Movies

Heading into CinemaCon, Fandango has released this year’s Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study, which named “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” “The Flash” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” among the summer’s most-anticipated titles.

The online ticketing service surveyed more than 6,000 ticket buyers, with 86% saying that they plan to see more movies on the big screen this summer compared to last year. Of those moviegoers, 81% said they plan to see three or more movies in theaters.

“With a blockbuster slate of summer movies, fans are eager to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen, as well as new original films, in the unmatched setting of a movie theater, with engaged fans, their favorite concessions and the best sound and visuals available,” said Jerramy Hainline, SVP, Fandango Ticketing. “Our moviegoing study shows that fans are committed to the theatrical experience, and we look forward to working with our exhibition partners this summer to help consumers find a wide variety of movies at their favorite local theaters.”

While nearly all of those surveyed subscribe to a streaming service, respondents said they felt theatrical movies were of higher quality.

Two-thirds of all moviegoers said they prefer to watch blockbusters on the big screen, while over half of those surveyed said they plan to see movies in a premium format this summer.

Moviegoers surveyed by Fandango said their top 10 most-anticipated summer movies are: