‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Crosses $500 Million Globally

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has notched another box office milestone, crossing $500 million globally.

So far, Sony’s animated comic book sequel has grossed $290.4 million in North America and $215.9 million internationally, which brings its worldwide tally to a mighty $506.3 million. It currently stands as the third-highest grossing domestic release of the year, behind Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ($572 million) and Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ($345 million). And it’s the fourth-biggest global release following “Mario” ($1.3 billion), “Guardians” ($822 million) and “Fast X” ($679 million).

“Across the Spider-Verse” opened on June 2, collecting a huge $120 million during its first weekend in theaters. Despite competition from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” another comic book adventure “The Flash” and Pixar’s animated “Elemental,” the second “Spider-Verse” remained a huge draw at the movies and even managed to surpass the entire run of its 2018 predecessor, “Into the Spider-Verse” ($384 million), after just 12 days of release.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, the top-earning territories for the follow-up film include China with $42.4 million, the United Kingdom with $26 million, Mexico with $24 million and Australia with $14 million.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson directed the $100 million-budgeted “Across the Spider-Verse.” The story follows Miles Morales, as Spider-Man is known in this universe, and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman, as they attempt to save their fellow Spider-People from the villain who goes by the name the Spot. Producers were Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg.