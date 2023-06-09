Sony Sent Updated Version of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ to Movie Theaters After Sound Complaints

After fans reported sound mixing issues in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Sony Pictures has sent an updated version of the film to movie theaters.

The complaints were mainly targeted at low audio levels during the introductory scene in the animated Spidey sequel, which centers on Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Woman character, Gwen Stacy.

While the sound issue was isolated to only a “handful of theaters,” a source close to the movie tells Variety that “all the prints” of the film have been updated, adding that it’s not entirely uncommon for distributors to send re-edited prints to exhibitors, “if the opportunity presents itself.”

On opening weekend, writer-producer Phil Lord weighed in on the sound issues, suggesting the following solution on Twitter: “#SpiderVerse friends! If you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission ask someone to check that the theater volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! If they give you flack… tell them we said it was okay.”

Replying to Twitter users in the comments, Lord confirmed that the “Spider-Verse” team mixed the movie at a volume reference level of 7. “I heard several theaters this weekend at 7 and they sounded great. All dialogue clear,” Lord wrote.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is the second “Spider-Man” movie focused on Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teenager who develops superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. In the sequel, he encounters hundreds of other web-slinging heroes across dimensions.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, “Across the Spider-Verse” webbed up a massive $120.5 million in its opening weekend and earned rave reviews, with Variety‘s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman writing that the sequel “doesn’t just extend the tale of Miles Morales. The film advances that story into newly jacked-up realms of wow-ness that make it a genuine spiritual companion piece to the first film.”