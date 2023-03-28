‘Snabba Cash’ Creator Jesper Ganslandt Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer-director Jesper Ganslandt has signed with CAA for representation.

Ganslandt made his debut with “Falkenberg Farewell” in 2006. The coming-of-age film followed a group of friends who grew up in the titular town of Falkenberg and spend a last summer there before moving to the big city.

The film debuted at Venice and had a stellar festival run including Toronto, Reykjavik, Tallinn Black Nights and Goteborg. It was nominated for the Nordic Council’s Film Prize, chosen as Sweden’s submission for the Academy Awards, and was nominated in several categories at the Guldbagge Awards in 2007, including best film, best direction and best screenplay. It won the FIPRESCI Award at the IndieLisboa International Independent Film Festival.

Ganslandt went on to co-direct documentary “The Film I’m No Longer Talking About” (2009), in which a group of friends without much experience decides to make an epic cult movie; and “The Ape” (2009) that followed a man waking up in unfamiliar surroundings, only to find the life he knew the day before is gone. The latter film also bowed at Venice and was nominated at the Guldbagge Awards.

“Blondie” (2012), about three troubled sisters who return home for their mother’s birthday, had festival play at Venice, Toronto and Reykjavik. “Jimmie” (2018), followed a four-year-old boy and his father who set out to find safety when violent conflict erupts in their native Sweden and played at the Rotterdam, Goteborg and Busan festivals.

Crime drama “Beast of Burden” (2018) starred Daniel Radcliffe.

In 2019, Ganslandt directed “438 Days,” a true story about two Swedish journalists who illegally crossed the border between Somalia and Ethiopia. It won at the Guldbagge Awards.

Most recently, Ganslandt co-created and directed Netflix’s “Snabba Cash,” which premiered its second season in 2022.

Ganslandt continues to be represented by the Salomonsson Agency in Sweden, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and MGMT.