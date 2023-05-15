Singapore Funding Behind Two Cannes Festival Films

Funding from Singaporean state sources is involved in two features that make their debut at the Cannes Film Festival this month. A third film, “The Breaking Ice,” is directed by Singapore-born filmmaker Anthony Chen.



“We are absolutely thrilled that we have the most number of Made with Singapore films debuting in Cannes this year,” said Justin Ang, assistant chief executive of media, innovation, communications and marketing at Singapore’s InfoComm Media Development Authority.



Malaysian-produced “Tiger Stripes,” which will play in the Critics’ Week section, and Vietnamese-made “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell,” which will play in the Directors’ Fortnight section, both received cash injections from the Southeast Asia Co-Production Grant under the ‘Media Talent Progression Programme,’ which is backed by the Singapore Film Commission and the IMDA.



Content production grants have been provided since 2018. Some 300 media professionals and 35 projects have been supported under the MTPP, of which 11 have been released.



“Recognition from established international film festivals is an affirmation of Singapore’s media industry capabilities and the ability of our many wonderful talents to tell our stories to the world,” said Ang.



Chen, whose 2013 film “Ilo Ilo” earned him the Camera d’Or for best first film at Cannes, was previously based in London and now lives in Hong Kong. He has an array of upcoming projects in Asia and Hollywood, as director or producer.



“Even though this film is shot and set in China, I find it a wonderful opportunity to introduce new Singapore talent to the world. In ‘The Breaking Ice,’ Singaporean musician Kin Leonn composed all the original music, marking his feature debut,” said Chen.

Watch the trailer for “The Breaking Ice” here: https://youtu.be/1NeSawdoeRQ