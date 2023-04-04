Singapore Unveils Film, TV Production Fund to Promote Tourism

To stimulate travel to Singapore through TV series and films, the city state’s Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Tourism Board are launching a $7.53 million (S$10 million) fund.

The fund will support selected projects by international media and entertainment companies. These must be set in Singapore and launched before the first quarter of 2027. Successful projects will receive funding support of up to 30% of their qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing costs.

Project proposals will be evaluated based on their distribution and market reach, content concept and creative merit, opportunities to feature Singapore’s offerings and experiences, as well as the number of local talents involved in credited roles.

The island city is home to a wide range of striking architecture and rich, diverse cultures. It also provides a safe and trusted working environment.

“To keep pace with the changing digital landscape and increased demand for authentic and entertaining content, branded entertainment is a key focus of STB’s marketing strategy,” said Chang Chee Pey, assistant chief executive, marketing group, at the STB. “The Singapore On-screen Fund allows us to tap the deep storytelling expertise of global media and entertainment players in a more purposeful way, showcasing Singapore through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.”

“The Singapore On-screen Fund provides more opportunities for our home-grown media enterprises and talent to collaborate with their international counterparts to hone their skills and gain valuable experience on projects that target the global audience,” said Justin Ang, assistant chief executive, media, innovation, communications & marketing at the IMDA.

Recent films and TV series that have shot partly in Singapore include: Korean drama series “Little Women,” “Westworld” season three, the SK Global-produced “Crazy Rich Asians” and Twentieth Century Fox’s “Hitman: Agent 47.”