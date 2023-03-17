Signature Entertainment Reveals Key U.K., U.S. Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Distribution and production company Signature Entertainment has revealed four new executive roles across the U.K. and U.S.

Kristin Ryan joins Signature’s London office as marketing director. Ryan was most recently head of home entertainment marketing at Studiocanal where she led the home entertainment releases of both films in the Paddington franchise, “The Railway Children Return” and “Another Round.” She had previous stints in the marketing departments at eOne and Momentum Pictures.

Meanwhile, after seven years in the U.K. marketing team, most recently as acting head of U.K. marketing, Emilie Barra is moving into a new role as head of international marketing. Barra will look after the marketing for international acquisitions and distribution as well overseeing marketing for the company’s in-house productions.

Caroline Duborg joins in a new role as head of business affairs working across all areas of distribution, production, international sales and corporate. Duborg previously held senior roles at Netflix, Lakeshore, TF1 and Gaumont. She will be based in Signature’s Los Angeles office.

Finally, Signature’s former marketing director Claire Loewenthal has returned to the London office, following a maternity break, in a new role as sales director.

Signature CEO Marc Goldberg said: “We’re delighted to welcome Caroline and Kristin who are two exceptional new hires alongside Claire returning in a new role. These roles will help continue Signature’s drive which goes from strength to strength in all aspects of the business, both in the U.K. and U.S.”

Signature Entertainment was founded in 2011 and has released more than 1,500 films since its inception, with recent releases including “Fall,” “Orphan: First Kill” and “The Estate,” produced by its U.S. based production arm Signature Films. Signature’s upcoming slate includes Toni Collette comedy “Mafia Mamma,” Beatles biopic “Midas Man,” Chris Pine’s directorial debut “Poolman,” John Cena action film “Freelance” and Signature Films-produced Joe Keery crime caper “Marmalade.”

(Pictured, L-R: Caroline Durborg Kristin Ryan)