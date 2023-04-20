Shudder Buys Stewart Thorndike’s ‘Bad Things’ Ahead of Tribeca Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Shudder has acquired “Bad Things” ahead of the thriller’s debut at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The film is written and directed by Stewart Thorndike, best known for “Lyle,” and tells the story of a group of friends whose trip to a snowy resort for a weekend getaway devolves in a psychological tailspin and ends in a bloody nightmare.

“With ‘Bad Things,’ I wanted to create a world of women and non-binary people who shake off polite conditionings and finally roar,” Thorndike said in a statement. “Where are all the female Travis Bickles and Jack Torrances? ‘Bad Things’ answers that.” She went on to say that “at the heart of ‘Bad Things’ is a dark celebration of motherhood and all its splendid viscera. Shudder was the perfect partner for this tale of female rage.”

Sam Zimmerman, vice president of programming at Shudder added, “We’ve wanted to see a new Stewart Thorndike film for years. When the opportunity arose, Shudder was privileged to take part in ‘Bad Things.’ It’s an exceptional freakout from an incredible team, and we can’t wait for our members to check in.”

“Bad Things” stars Gayle Rankin (“Glow”), Hari Nef (“Barbie”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Rad Pereira (“Betty”), Jared Abrahamson (“Ramy”) and Molly Ringwald (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). The film will have its streaming release on Shudder on August 25. It will also stream on AMC+, which is, like Shudder, owned by AMC.

The film is produced by Lizzie Shapiro and Lexi Tannenholtz Executive producers include David Harari, Caroline Kaplan and George Rush of PCG Pictures, Gus Deardoff of The Space Program, George A. Loucas and Matthew Dean Russell of Baked Studios and Amy Williams, who also served as production designer on the film.

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder with Lizzie Shapiro and Jess Kantor of UTA representing the filmmakers.

