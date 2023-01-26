‘Shazam 2’ Trailer: The Shazamily Fights a Super-Strong Helen Mirren and Her Dragon

The second trailer for DC Studios’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in their return as Billy Batson, aka Shazam, has arrived. This time, fans get a closer look at Helen Mirren’s turn as villain Hespera, one of the daughters of Greek god Atlas.

The sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!” will put a bigger spotlight on Batson’s foster siblings, who all have superhero powers and operate together as the “Shazamily” based out of Philadelphia. Rounding out the cast of siblings are Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Ross Butler and Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley and Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield.

Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler also star as Kalypso and Anthea, respectively, daughters of Atlas alongside Mirren’s Hespera. Djimon Hounsou will also be reprising his role as the wizard Shazam, the last surviving member of the Council of Wizards who bestowed his powers on Batson.

The filmmaking team from the original “Shazam” returns for the sequel, which includes David F. Sandberg directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, with Peter Safran producing. “Shazam 2” was initially set for a holiday season 2022 release, and was subsequently pushed back to avoid competition with James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Following the August merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, the film was delayed once more to its current March date.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is set for theatrical release on March 17. Check out the new trailer below.