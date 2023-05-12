Shawn Mendes Song ‘Something Big’ to Feature in Animated Feature ‘Butterfly Tale,’ Pink Parrot to Present Film at Cannes Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Juno-winning and Grammy-nominated Canadian pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes’ original song “Something Big” will feature on the soundtrack of upcoming 3D animated family feature, “Butterfly Tale.”

Montreal and Madrid-based international sales and distribution company Pink Parrot Media will represent the film at the upcoming Cannes film market.

“Butterfly Tale” is set along the diverse, picturesque, and ever-changing backdrop of the great Monarch butterfly migration. It tells the tale of Patrick, a gutsy and loveable yet inept, one-winged butterfly who stows away in a milkweed trailer in order to be part of the journey of a lifetime. With his best friend, a goofy caterpillar named Marty, and Jennifer, a butterfly who is afraid of heights, Patrick becomes an unlikely hero. But first, he must face his fear, embrace his uniqueness and triumph over adversity while battling changing weather patterns, humans and three evil birds bent on revenge.

Directed by first-time film director Sophie Roy, “Butterfly Tale” is written by Heidi Foss (“Pup Academy”) and Lienne Sawatsky (“Wishfart”) and produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp for CarpeDiem and Ulysses’ Emely Christians. The lead characters are voiced by Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”) and Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”).

The film, co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem and Germany’s Ulysses Filmproduktion, is scheduled to release internationally later this year, including in Canada by Vortex and Maison 4:3, together with Pink Parrot Media, and in Germany by Wildbunch.

The soundtrack is produced by Blu Dog. “Something Big,” performed by Mendes, courtesy of Island Records, under license from Universal Music Canada Inc., will feature alongside new original songs: “Anywhere with You” performed by Johnny Orlando, a rising talent from Universal Records, courtesy of Universal Music Canada Inc; “Champions” performed by La Zarra, who is representing France in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest; “Silence be Still” performed by Coeur de Pirate; “Fly Away” performed by Joshua Alexander; and “Now or Never” performed by Jennifer Lee Dupuy.

Pink Parrot Media has already secured several international distribution deals for “Butterfly Tale,” including with Wildbunch (France), Monolith (Poland), Front Row (Middle East), Filmart (Turkey), Mis Label (Scandinavia), Just Ent (Benelux), Pro Film (Bulgaria), SC Idea Films (Romania), Blitz (Former Yugoslavia), Flins&Piniculas (Spain), Forefront Media (South Africa), Top Film (CIS and Baltics) and Kaleidoscope (U.K.).

Tania Pinto Da Cunha, partner, VP and head of international sales and acquisitions at Pink Parrot Media, said: “We’re in the final phase of post-production on ‘Butterfly Tale’ and it’s fantastic to see this beautiful project come together, including the soundtrack, which features an incredible collection of musical stars. The upbeat and catchy songs from Shawn Mendes and these talented artists perfectly encapsulate the magic and feel of ‘Butterfly Tale’ and we’re sure will elevate audiences’ experience of this heart-warming and heroic tale.”