Uzbekistan Title ‘Sunday’ Claims Asian New Talent Prize at Shanghai Film Festival

“Sunday,” by Uzbekistan-based director Shokir Kholikov, was Thursday named best film in the Asian New Talent section of the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.



The Asian New Talent Awards are called Golden Goblet Awards, but are separate from the festival’s official competition section, and favor new and emerging talent. The main competition jury will hand out its Golden Goblets on Sunday.



The best director prize in the Asian New Talent section was shared by two helmers: China’s Luo Dong won for “May.” So too did Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seit for “Qash.” Luo previously attended the Shanghai festival’s project market ten years ago and has since completed one other film.



“Every film in the [section] is very insightful with mature technology. Also the subject is contemporary, to express the in-depth thinking of society and humanity,” said Aktan Arym Kubat, chair of jury for Asian New Talent. “I have encountered many difficulties but remain obsessed with filming excellent works. So, I really hope that the young and talented filmmakers like you could keep creating and contributing to the film industry. “



In their official statement, the Asian New Talent jurors said, “The new directors’ works are quite mature, and the subject matters are also innovative. They don’t look like novices anymore.”

Shanghai Asian New Talent Section Awards

Best film

“Sunday” dir. Shokir Kholikov (Uzbekistan)

Best director (joint winners)

Aisultan Seit for “Qash” (Kazakhstan)

Luo Dong for “May” (China)

Best actor

Yue Hao in “Day Dreaming” dir. Wang Zichuan (China)

Best actress

Sorour Peyrovani in “1.5 Horsepower” dir. Rasool Kahani (Iran)

Best scriptwriter

Chen Xiaoyu for “Gone With the Boat” (China)

Best cinematographer

Davood Malek Hosseini for “Cause of Death: Unknown” dir. Ali Zarnegar (Iran)