Shanghai Film Festival Reveals Competition, Golden Goblet Contenders

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, June 9 to 18, has unveiled the titles in contention for awards in its four main feature-length sections: main competition, Asian New Talent, Animation film and documentary. These are eligible for the festival’s prestigious Golden Goblet Awards, winners of which will be announced at the Shanghai Grand Theater on the evening of June 17.



While SIFF remains the only mainland China festival to be accredited as a so-called A-list event by the International Federation of Film Producers (FIAPF), its selections are largely separate and distinct from those at other major international festivals.



While the lineup includes nine mainland Chinese titles, two from Hong Kong and five from Iran, there are, for instance, no films that hail from the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand or South Korea.



Feature Film Competition



“All Ears” Dir. Liu Jiayin (China)

“Dust To Dust” Dir. Jonathan Li (China)

“Good Autumn, Mommy” Dir. CHEN Shizhong (China)

“Joseph’s Son” Dir. Haobam Paban Kumar (India)

“Kindling” Dir. Connor O’Hara (U.K.)

“Mom, Is That You?!” Dir. Yôji Yamada (Japan)

“Muyeres” Dir. Marta Lallana (Spain)

“Nina” Dir. Oksana Bychkova (Russia-Georgia)

“The Annoyed” Dir. Mehdi Fard Ghaderi (Iran)

“The Chapel” Dir. Dominique Deruddere (Belgium)

“The First Day Of My Life” Dir. Paolo Genovese (Italy)

“Yoko” Dir. Kazuyoshi Kumakiri (Japan)





Asian New Talent



“1.5 Horsepower” Dir. Rasool Kahani (Iran)

“Cause Of Death: Unknown” Dir. Ali Zarnegar (Iran)

“Day Dreaming” Dir. WANG Zichuan (China)

“Gone With The Boat” Dir. CHEN Xiaoyu (China)

“In Broad Daylight” Dir. Lawrence Kan (Hong Kong)

“Love, My Way” Dir. LIU Bing (China)

“May” Dir. LUO Dong (China)

“People Who Talk To Plushies Are Kind” Dir. Yurina Kaneko (Japan)

“Qash” Dir. Aisultan Seit (Kazakhstan)

“Sunday” Dir. Shokir Kholikov (Uzbekistan)

“The Signal” Dir. Lee Phongsavanh (Laos)

“Time Still Turns The Pages” Dir. Nick Cheuk (Hong Kong)





Animated Features



“Dolphin Boy” Dir. Mohammad Kheirandish (Iran-Türkiye)

“Four Souls Of Coyote” Dir. Áron Gauder (Hungary)

“Gonta: The Story Of The Two-Named Dog In The Fukushima Disaster” Dir. Akio Nishizawa (Japan)

“Master Zhong” Dirs. WANG Yuxi-HUANG Shanchuan (China)

“The Inseparables” Dir. Jérémie Degruson (Belgium-France-Spain)





Documentary Features



“Anxious In Beirut” Dir. Zakaria Jaber (Jordan-Lebanon-Qatar-Spain)

“Leap Of Faith” Dir. YANG Lina (China)

“Moses’ Spies” Dir. Itzik Lerner (Israel)

“The Caravan” Dir. Núria Clavero-Aitor Palacios (Spain-Mexico)

“The Passion Of Mahmoud” Dir. Davoud Abdolmaleki (Iran).