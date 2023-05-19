Sean Penn Calls AI a ‘Human Obscenity,’ Slams Producers Guild as a ‘Bankers Guild’

Sean Penn is standing in solidarity with the writers guild, whose members are currently on strike to fight for better wages and work conditions in the streaming era.

“My full support is with the writers guild,” Penn said during Friday’s press conference for his latest movie “Black Flies,” which debuted in competition at Cannes Film Festival. “There are a lot of new concepts that are being tossed around, including the use of AI. And it just strikes me as human obscenity that there’s been a pushback on that.”

Penn also slammed the PGA as a “bankers guild,” saying “the first thing we should do in these conversations is change the Producers Guild and title them how they behave, which is the bankers guild. It’s difficult for so many writers and people in the industry who cannot work.”

A day prior, “Black Flies” premiered at the Palais, where it received a five-minute standing ovation. Directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and adapted from Shannon Burke’s 2008 novel, the story follows young paramedic Ollie Cross, who dreams of going to medical school. But he struggles to study as he is thrust into the intense and mentally taxing work of responding to emergency calls in Brooklyn. Penn plays a hardened veteran, who teaches Ollie the ropes as they drive through New York City.

“It was a way to understand the city and its inhabitants,” Sauvaire told the room of reporters of making the film. “It was a way to get into life of people and to mix the divide between documentary and fiction.”

Sauvaire, Sheridan and Penn spent time in the back of ambulances in NYC before cameras rolled, and almost all of the harrowing situations in the movie, from blood-soaked gunshot wounds to disturbing scenes of domestic violence and life-threatening pregnancies, were drawn directly from real life experiences. After spending so much time in the field, Penn was left discouraged by the American healthcare system.

“With so many frontline jobs, people go into them largely with a desire to serve,” Penn says of first responders, which are depicted in “Black Flies.” “And then what they find is they are beleaguered by short-term political game policies. This movie, I hope, adds to that conversation. We all hope it does because it’s one of the primitive force of saviors. They have to their own devices to create a better health care system and crap.” He notes the greed at the heart of the healthcare industry: “Just collect bodies to bring you here. Ching ching ching of insurance.”

At the press event, Sauvaire joked that his actors were so immersed in preparation, they’re able to act as real medics. “If you have a problem now, you don’t have to call 911, you can call Sean and Tye,” he said.

“Black Flies” is playing in competition at Cannes, where it competes for the Palme d’Or against Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” Todd Haynes’ “May December,” Kore-eda Hirokazu’s “Monster” and more.