‘Scream 6’ Trailer: Hayden Panettiere Returns to Fight Ghostface in New York City

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for “Scream 6,” which features Ghostface on the prowl in New York City and brings back Hayden Panettiere’s character from “Scream 4.”

In the trailer, Ghostface terrorizes a bodega and the New York subway as his old survivors and new franchise faces team up to kill him. The sixth installment stars “Scream” alum Courteney Cox, as well as Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding from 2022’s “Scream.” Newcomers include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato and Jack Champion.

Panettiere, who played Kirby Reed in 2011’s “Scream 4,” was briefly seen in a photograph in 2022’s “Scream,” confirming she was still alive after surviving her run-in with Ghostface.

“Scream 6″ is without its franchise lead, Neve Campbell, who played Sidney Prescott. She exited the film over a pay dispute last year. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream,'” Campbell said in a statement to Variety. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the fifth installment of the franchise, direct from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. William Sherak, Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein produce.

“With the last ‘Scream,’ they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay,” Barrera told Collider about the upcoming sequel. “But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”

“Scream 6” premieres in theaters March 10. Watch the official trailer below.