Courteney Cox Says ‘Scream 6′ Was the First Time She Fought Ghostface and Didn’t Know Who Was Under the Mask

The sixth “Scream” movie is taking some unexpected turns — at least for Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. In a recent interview with Variety, Cox opened up about being the last original cast member to appear in the franchise.

Cox, along with Neve Campbell and David Arquette, are the only three actors who appeared in all five “Scream” movies. Arquette’s Dewey was killed during the fifth movie in 2022. Campbell, the original face of the franchise, announced she would not be returning for the sixth movie due to a pay dispute.

“I missed working with her, but I’m going to support whatever she feels is right,” Cox told Variety of Campbell’s decision.

The “Friends” star also feels grateful every day about being part of such a big horror franchise and how far her character has come.

“That’s a really fun character, especially at the very beginning when she was so ruthless. I was known from ‘Friends’ and ‘Family Ties,’ known as the girl next door and sweet. I had to talk to Wes Craven and write him a letter and say, ‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute bitch,’” she said. “It was over the top in the perfect way. You really care about the characters because they were unique, and you don’t laugh at them, you laugh with them because they’re smart. If they were dumb, they were supposed to be and they’re endearing.”

As for what’s to come in “Scream 6,” she was careful not to reveal any spoilers.

“I have a really good scene with Ghostface and it was amazing. I’ve obviously been stabbed many times and all that, but this time, to work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was a really fun. Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is,” she said. “She still lives in New York, which is great because now the killer’s in New York, just as Sam and Tara have moved there. It kind of fell right into her lap. She wrote a book. She told Sam that she wouldn’t and then of course she did because I mean, someone was going to do it. So, she had to!”

She also joked about Hayden Panettiere’s return as Kirby.

“It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There’s been so many,” said Cox. “I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.”

Recently, Cox saw the film fully for the first time and her reaction could be summed up with one word: “Wow.”

“I was excited, I was scared. Even if I know every single person and what’s gonna happen and why and when, I won’t look. It’s so realistic. And I laughed! I cared.”

“Scream 6” hits theaters on March 10.