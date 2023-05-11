CAA Signs ‘Scrapper’ Filmmaker Charlotte Regan (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed filmmaker Charlotte Regan for representation.

Regan made her feature debut with “Scrapper,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize. The Londoner wrote and directed the film, starring Harris Dickinson and newcomers Lola Campbell and Alin Uzun. “Scrapper” follows Georgie (Campbell), a dreamy 12-year-old girl who lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father (Dickinson) turns up and forces her to confront reality.

In Variety’s review, film critic Guy Lodge described the dramedy as a “sweet, pastel-colored spin on British realism.” He wrote: “Tracking the gradual but inevitable thawing of relations between Georgie and the estranged father who breezes back into her life, Regan’s debut rehashes a host of familiar elements from assorted kitchen-sink dramas and dysfunctional parent-child stories, painting them colorfully enough that audiences won’t mind the odd bit of rust.”

Following its win in Park City, the film, produced by BBC Films/BFI and DMC Film, is scheduled to screen in competition at the Sydney Film Festival in June and open Sundance’s U.K. edition in July.

Born in London, Regan picked up directing when she was 15 years old and grew up making low-budget music videos for local rappers, helming more than 200 to date. She’s also directed a series of short films, beginning with “Standby,” which screened at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016. The short garnered a BAFTA nomination and won the BFI Future Film and BFI New Talent Awards. Her second short “Fry-Up” screened at BFI London Film Festival, as well as Sundance and Berlinale, with her third “Dodgy Dave” playing at TIFF and BFI London.

In addition to CAA, Regan continues to be represented by Lark in the U.K.