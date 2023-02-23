‘The Expendables 4’ Helmer Scott Waugh Attached to Direct Pan-American Docu ‘Escape to Atlantis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Waugh whose credits include “Act of Valor” and the upcoming “The Expendables 4,” is attached to direct the upcoming documentary “Escape to Atlantis,” based on the findings of Seattle native Dr. Jason Rubin who has used deductive reasoning, the writings of philosopher Plato and cutting-edge satellite sonar imagery to pinpoint the location of the fabled lost island of Atlantis.

Said Waugh: “Every story, whether fact or fable, has a character we believe in and hope they prevail. Wouldn’t it be great to be part of a story where our protagonist wins and redefines the world’s truth?” “If Dr. Rubin has found Atlantis, not only does he continually save lives in the ER room, but he will have risen the dead of those lost in Plato’s fable and will redefine our history. That is a story I want to be a part of,” he added.

The documentary is being produced by Rubin, Seattle based writer-producer Jonathan Keasey of MindRiot Entertainment and Pituka Ortega-Heilbron’s Panama-based Hypatia Films, an associate producer of Claire Denis’ Cannes Grand Prix winner “Stars at Noon.”

The specifics of Dr. Jason Rubin’s backstory and his “alpha site,” as Rubin calls it, are under wraps given the significance of the expedition and the partners involved.

“We all had to sign NDAs, the very NDAs that inducted Dr. Rubin into Sir Edmund Hillary’s prestigious Explorer’s Club,” said Keasey who added: “I’m beyond humbled that Jason [Rubin] entrusted me to not only write, produce and package his incredible story and expedition, especially after turning down far more seasoned producers who signed the same NDA and have seen what I have seen.”

“To elaborate more on that magic,” said Ortega-Heilbron, “would be to rob the world of an experience that must be seen to be believed. And that’s what this team intends to do. It’s a beautiful, cosmic collision of diverse scientists, dreamers and filmmakers who all share the same spirit of adventure.”

“I’m no hero, they can think what they want, but as doctor and scientist who approaches saving lives with science, it is nice to finally have recognized that the same should be used in film,” said Rubin. “Major discoveries require major risks and my team of explorers get that. And Jonathan [Keasey] finally assembled a team of filmmakers who get that, too. I can’t wait to see what this team makes accessible to all.”

The team of scientists and filmmakers is set to embark on the expedition this summer.

MindRiot Entertainment and Hypatia Films are also developing WWII drama “Down Wind” with “La Llorona’s” Jayro Bustamante set to direct, based on a screenplay by Keasey.

Inspired by true events, “Down Wind” (a working title) is sourced from an article by New Mexico journalist Ben Moffett regarding incidents that transpired in the U.S. Southwest towards the end of World War II.

Keasey, whose writing credits include Norman Lear’s “K-Sun” and Justin Lin’s “Rollover,” is represented by Circle of Confusion and David Matloff and Jacob Shapira at Hirsch Wallerstein.

Ortega-Heilbron is represented by Galindo, Arias & Lopez and Carissa Knol at Knol Partners while Waugh is repped by Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.