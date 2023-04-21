Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow Reject ‘Iron Man 2’ Feud Rumors, Discuss Being Done With Marvel Movies: ‘That Chapter Is Over’

Scarlett Johansson recently joined Gwyneth Paltrow on “The Goop Podcast” and reminisced on their days together making Marvel movies. Paltrow kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008’s “Iron Man” as Pepper Potts, a role she reprised in two “Iron Man” sequels and several “Avengers” movies. Johansson made her MCU debut as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.” Online reports at the time claimed the two actors clashed on set.

“People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on ‘Iron Man’?” Paltrow recalled.

“Is that a rumor?” Johansson responded. “You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Paltrow told Johansson that the “Iron Man” cast was “so psyched you were there,” adding, “I was so happy to have another woman around.”

“You kept telling me that,” Johansson said. Then I experienced that later on. When I did ‘Avengers’ I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party.”

Paltrow told Johansson that she had a similar feeling when making the first “Iron Man” movie, as it was a large-scale production she’d never experienced at that point in her career.

“It was fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally,” Paltrow said. “I had never been in that kind of a blockbuster franchise thing either. It was new for me. But then you went on and did all of those huge films.”

The two also discussed whether or not their futures include new Marvel movies, although neither seems interested. Johansson’s Black Widow was killed in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” but she returned for a standalone prequel movie, “Black Widow.”

“I’m done,” Johansson said. “Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

When Johansson asked Paltrow if she was done with Marvel movies, Paltrow answered: “I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”

“I think you may come back at some point,” Johansson quipped.

“Really?” Paltrow said. “A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great.”

Johansson added, “100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby.”

Paltrow also appeared in “Avengers: Endgame,” but it was only in a cameo-like role. The Oscar winner told Variety at the time that her Marvel days were probably ending.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to the fans.”

Head to Goop’s website to listen to Johansson and Paltrow’s podcast interview in its entirety.