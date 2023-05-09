Watch ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Spooked by Strange Daughter in ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Trailer

Sarah Snook is pregnant in real life — and in HBO’s “Succession” — but in “Run Rabbit Run,” she plays a mother and fertility doctor who is frightened by her young daughter’s inexplicable memories of a past identity.

The Australian thriller from director Daina Reid and writer Hannah Kent released its first trailer as the film is confirmed to screen at next month’s Sydney Film Festival. “Run Rabbit Run” made its world premiere as the opening title of the Midnight section of the Sundance festival in January. The film will launch on Netflix on June 28.

Emmy-nominated Snook stars alongside Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi. Variety’s review from Sundance called the film an “effective if familiar mommy-issues chiller.”

Reid was also Emmy-nominated for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Her production company Carver Films has developed horror films including “Relic” and the crime thriller “Snowtown,” and Reid has also directed Apple TV’s “The Shining Girls,” HBO’s “The Outsider” and Amazon’s “Upload.”

In an earlier iteration of “Run Rabbit Run,” “Handmaid’s Tale” star Elizabeth Moss was set to play the lead role. The switch kept things familiar though, as Reid has previously directed Snook in limited series “The Secret River.”

The script was written by acclaimed South Australian novelist Kent (“Devotion,” “Burial Rites”) from an original idea developed with Carver Films. Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver produced.

The film had major production investment from XYZ and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, the South Australian Film Corporation and Soundfirm. Umbrella and Maslow Entertainment are handling Australia and New Zealand distribution. Netflix will upload it for multi-territory streaming in June.

“Run Rabbit Run” was filmed on-location in South Australia’s Riverland region. It joins a growing slate of Australian-made stories on Netflix including Emmy-winning documentary “Puff: Wonders of the Reef,” fiction series “Wellmania” and “Heartbreak High,” and crime-drama film “The Stranger.”

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFPovTGI8hA