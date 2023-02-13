Santiago Mitre, Lukas Dhont Among Directors Celebrated at Santa Barbara Film Festival – Film News in Brief

“Argentina 1985’s” director Santiago Mitre spent over two years researching his film on the story of th public prosecutors who took on the country’s brutal dictators. He said his film was able to get the audience thinking about the real-world problems that go on in their own countries.

Mitre joined fellow international film directors on a panel that included Jerzy Skolimowski (“EO”), Lukas Dhont (“Close”), Colm Bairéad (“The Quiet Girl”), Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) and Santiago Mitre (“Argentina, 1985”).

Roger Durling, the festival’s director moderated the panel.

Bairéad explained how he wanted the audience to go back to their childhood through the little girl, and Durling noted the powerful use of silence in Bairéad’s film.

Berger strived for “All Quiet on the Western Front” to remain grounded in German roots and emphasized the importance of language usage. He also brought up the contrasts between war and peace in the film, as demonstrated in the armistice conversations, as well as how he wanted the audience to feel anger and desperation with the main character.

After Durling acknowledged the exquisite imagery in Dhont’s “Close,” Dhont explained how he wanted to challenge notions of masculinity through a young boy and the grieving process. Dhont later addressed that casting the main boys in “Close” was a challenge in creating the film.

Skolimowski explained how his passion for animal rights brought him to “EO” and emphasized the score, which was able to depict the donkey’s inner monologue.

Set Decorators Society of America Announced Return of SDSA Honors

The Set Decorators Society of America (SDSA) announced the annual SDSA Honors will return on April 23, at the Universal Sheraton in Universal City, CA.

The winning honorees will be awarded with the humanitarian, hall of fame, business member of the year and chair awards. Set decorator Mary Ann Biddle, will be awarded the Earl Cooperman lifetime achievement award.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, three scholarships will be awarded in honor of Leslie Frankenheimer, sponsored by Lennie Marvin’s Prop Heaven, Robinson Royce, sponsored by RC Vintage and Marvin March, sponsored by SDSA and IATSE Local 44.

The SDSA Honors will also include the SDSA COC silent art auction that will be accesible both in-person and online. Set For Life, a charity organization that provides homes for children experiencing homelessness and aging out of foster care, will receive the auction donations.