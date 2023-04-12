‘Sanctuary’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Is a Power-Hungry Dominatrix in This Sexy Thriller

The official trailer has been released for Zachary Wigon’s dark thriller “Sanctuary,” starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. The film follows a dominatrix named Rebecca (Qualley) and her rich client Hal (Abbott) as disaster unfolds over the course of a single night in a hotel room.

The film first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022 and will open in theaters in the U.S. on May 25.

In “Sancutary,” Abbott plays the son of luxe hotel chain owner who is the successor of the hotel and the rest of his father’s billion-dollar enterprise. Rebecca sees the opportunity to cash in on Hal’s soon-to-be fortune.

As Amy Nicholson wrote in Variety‘s review of the film, “What comes next is a showdown between her force and his financial clout, between labor and the lordly class.”

“But who is he under the bluster?” Nicholson continued. “The dweeb we’ve seen scrub a toilet on her demand? Or the spoiled scion who truly can order her downfall as easily as we’ve seen him ring up room service for a steak, two martinis, a bottle of wine, a hot fudge sundae and a Belgian waffle with passion fruit jam.”

The film was written by Micah Bloomberg and produced by Pavel Burian, David Lancaster, Ilya Stewart and Stephanie Wilcox. Executive producers include Qualley, Bloomberg, Carole Baraton, Elizaveta Chalenko, Yohann Comte, Maxim Dashkin, David Gendron, Ali Jazayeri, Lisa Kjerulff, Pierre Mazars, Jon Shiffman and Nick Shumaker.