Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington to Star in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ for Netflix

The all-star cast for Netflix’s adaptation of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” has been revealed.

Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will star in the feature film, reprising their roles from the highly successful Broadway revival of Wilson’s play, which recently concluded its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, “The Piano Lesson” follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson), and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker’s nephew, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production.

The Netflix adaptation, announced in 2021, is directed by Malcolm Washington from a screenplay he adapted with Virgil Williams. The film also stars Ray Fisher (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Rebel Moon”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till,” “The Harder They Fall”), Michael Potts (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Rustin”) and Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Fisher: Imani Khayyam / Deadwyler: Dalvin Adams / Potts: Celese Sloman / Hawkins: Getty Images

Fisher and Potts appeared alongside Jackson and Washington in the stage production, which was directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. After 27 previews and 124 regular performances, “The Piano Lesson” was the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest grossing Wilson production on Broadway.

Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” is produced by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black. Executive producers are Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth and Katia Washington.

The play is part of Wilson’s 10-title “American Century Cycle,” that includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” both of which were adapted for the screen by Denzel Washington and Black.

In 2010, Washington and Viola Davis starred in the Broadway revival of “Fences,” both winning Tony Awards for their roles. Davis went on to win an Academy Award for her performance in the 2016 film adaption, directed by Washington, which garnered three more Oscar nominations for best actor, best adapted screenplay and best picture.

In 2021, Netflix released “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Directed by George C. Wolfe and adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the film received five Academy Award nominations (including best actor for Chadwick Boseman and best actress for Davis) and won two Oscars (for makeup and hairstyling, as well as costume design).