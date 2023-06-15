Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys U.S. Rights to ‘The Three Musketeers,’ Two-Part Epic With Vincent Cassel, Eva Green (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired U.S. rights to the “The Three Musketeers,” a two-part adaptation of the swashbuckling French adventure story by Alexandre Dumas.

The two films were shot back-to-back, with the first film “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” released in France this past April, earning $35 million at the international box office. The sequel “The Three Musketeers: Milady” will open in the country on Dec. 13.

The period epic boasts a top-shelf ensemble of European stars such as Francois Civil (“Call My Agent!”), Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), Romain Duris (“Eiffel”), Pio Marmaï ((“Happening”), Eva Green (“Casino Royale”), Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread”) and Louis Garrel (“The Dreamers”). Both films were directed by Martin Bourboulon, with screenplay by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.

The two films are produced by Dimitri Rassam for Chapter 2, a Mediawan Company, and Pathé with M6 Films, Constantin Film, and DeAPlaneta coproducing.

In the first entry, D’Artagnan is left for dead after trying to save a young woman from being kidnapped. A quest to find his attackers takes him to Paris, unaware that his journey will lead him to the heart of a real war where the future of France is at stake. Allied with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, three musketeers of the king, D’Artagnan has to unravel a conspiracy set in motion by the villainous Cardinal of Richelieu. But after falling for Constance Bonacieux, the Queen’s confidante, d’Artagnan finds himself in mortal danger, forcing him to face off with Milady de Winter.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan” later this year, with the sequel to follow in 2024. The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Marie Laure Montironi from Pathé on behalf of the filmmakers.