Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon Thriller ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to “In the Land of Saints and Sinners,” a new thriller starring Oscar nominees Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon. The studio is planning to release the film in theaters this fall.

“In the Land of Saints and Sinners” unfolds in a remote Irish village, where a damaged Finbar (Neeson) is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins. The question is what price is he willing to pay, as he finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

Neeson has starred in dozens of films, including “Schindler’s List,” “Taken” and “Batman Begins.” Condon was nominated for nearly every award possible for her supporting performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The starry ensemble of “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” also includes Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Oscar-nominee Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Jack Gleeson (“Game of Thrones”), Desmond Eastwood (“Normal People”) and Sarah Greene (“Bad Sisters”).

The film re-teams Neeson with Robert Lorenz, director of “The Marksman.” The screenplay comes from Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.

Producers are Facing East’s Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler; Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited) and Kieran Corrigan. Executive producers include Robert Lorenz, James Demasi, Marc Jacobson, Marcel Gloor, Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Hannah Perks, Victor Hadida, Ehud Bleiberg, Nicholas Bennett and Danny Dimbort. The film has been financed by RagBagPictures, London Town Films and Facing East.

“With multiple Oscar nominees in front of and behind the camera, we’re confident that ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’ will be another thought-provoking entry in Liam Neeson’s storied filmography and delight both critics and audiences alike,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn.

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburgon behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films; by Markus Barmettler and Philp Lee for Facing East; and by CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.