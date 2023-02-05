Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood Superstars, Talk Combining Forces on ‘Pathaan’

Yash Raj Films’ “Pathaan” marks the reunion of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who come together as super spies Tiger and Pathaan, respectively.

“Pathaan,” which is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Other films in the universe include the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The Khans starred together in “Karan Arjun” (1995) and since then have had cameos in each other’s films.

“For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad ‘Pathaan’ is that film. When we did ‘Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, ‘Pathaan,’ which is part of YRF’s spy universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster,” Salman Khan said in a statement. “When Adi [Aditya Chopra] narrated the sequence to me, I was floored. His intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans what they wanted to see from us. The way Siddharth [Anand] executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant.”

Shah Rukh Khan added: “Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script. So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s spy universe together, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about the fun he had on set with Salman. “It’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should.”

“Pathaan” released Jan 25. and is the biggest Indian box office hit of the year grossing $94.5 million worldwide.