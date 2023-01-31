×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Andrea Riseborough Will Retain Oscar Nomination, but Social Media Offenders Will be Addressed by Film Academy

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE, from left: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, 2023. ph: Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection
©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose.

“You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head.”

“[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment,” she continued. “So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.'”

Hayek concluded, “Everybody came in and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”

In “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Tatum reprises his eponymous stripper for a new story in which Mike falls in love with a passionate older woman (Hayek) who encourages him to mount a stripper stage show in London.

Warner Bros. is opening “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” in theaters Feb. 11.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad