‘Saint Omer,’ ‘To Kill a Tiger’ Among Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Winners

The Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the juried winners of the 34th edition Sunday, with “Saint Omer,” directed by Alice Diop, receiving the FIPRESCI prize for foreign film from the jury of international film critics. The courtroom drama is France’s Oscar submission. “To Kill a Tiger” took the documentary award, while “The Damned Don’t Cry” was awarded the New Voices New Visions award.

The FIPRESCI jury statement for “Saint Omer” said, “Alice Diop, as screenwriter and director, delivers a film that explores different dynamics of Black women in contemporary France, drawing empathetic lead performances from Kayije Kagame and Guslagie Malanga (whose characters never interact, save for one momentous glance).”

The jury said of “To Kill a Tiger,” directed by Nisha Pahuja, “The filmmakers sensitivity to the subjects’ experience and their poignant capture of shifting tones is a superb use of the genre, resulting in a remarkable story profiling an enduring father-daughter bond exemplifying a social evolution.”

FIPRESCI acting honors went to Oksana Cherkashyna in “Klondike” for actress and Ali Junejo in “Joyland” for actor, while “Alcarràs,” from writers Carla Simón and Arnau Vilaró, received the FIPRESCI screenplay prize.

“Riceboy Sleeps” won the Young Cineastes award, while “Chile ‘76” received the Ibero-American award for the best film from Latin America, Spain or Portugal. “Liquor Store Dreams” received the Local Jury award and “Dirty Difficult Dangerous” received the MOZAIK Bridging the Borders award for a film that helps bring the people of our world closer together.

The Palm Springs event took place from Jan. 5-16, screening 134 films from 61 countries with 27 premieres. The festival also announced that the Palm Springs ShortFest is set to take place June 20-26.