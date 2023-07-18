SAG-AFTRA Approves 39 Indie Projects to Shoot During Strike, Including Two A24 Films

SAG-AFTRA has granted approval to 39 independent productions to shoot during the strike, after confirming that they are not tied to AMPTP companies.

The list includes two projects from A24, the independent production company: “Mother Mary,” starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and “Death of a Unicorn,” starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, which is set to begin shooting soon in Hungary.

A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, said a spokesperson for the company.

The projects also include “The Rivals of Amziah King,” starring Matthew McConaughey, “Flight Risk,” starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson, “Dust Bunny” starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver, “Bride Hard” with Rebel Wilson, and “The Chosen,” a TV series about the life of Jesus.

The union had announced that it would approve interim agreements, known as “waivers,” for independent films and TV productions.

On Tuesday, the union posted a list of the 39 projects approved so far. Some of the projects are already completed, but need to obtain a waiver in order for the actors to do promotion.

The productions agree to abide by the terms of the latest offer submitted by SAG-AFTRA during contract negotiations. Ultimately, the productions will adhere to the final deal negotiated by the AMPTP.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s executive director, said on a conference call Tuesday that actors are actively encouraged to participate in such projects.

He said if independent productions are able to move forward on the union’s terms, that undermines the studio talking point that the union’s demands are “unrealistic.”

SAG-AFTRA launched its first strike against the film and TV companies in 43 years on Thursday. The major issues are artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and basic increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation.