Sadie Sink Rock Opera ‘O’Dessa’ Adds Kelly Macdonald, Pokey LaFarge (EXCLUSIVE)

“No Country for Old Men” and “Harry Potter” actor Kelly Macdonald has joined the ensemble of Searchlight Pictures’ rock opera “O’Dessa.”

Written and directed by Geremy Jasper (“Patticake$”), the film is led by “Stranger Things” breakout Sadie Sink and co-stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the film tells of a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Joining Macdonald in the cast is singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge, who most recently starred opposite Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgard in the Netflix original “The Devil All the Time” from director Antonio Campos. LaFarge, who counts eight full length records to his credit, made his feature debut in 2013’s “The Lone Ranger” from Gore Verbinski. In 2017, he portrayed country legend Hank Snow on the CMT series ‘Sun Records.”

Cameras are set to roll on “O’Dessa” this May in Croatia. The Department of Motion Pictures’ Michael Gottwald is producing with Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features and Noah Stahl. Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey and Lourenço Sant’Anna will executive produce. Searchlight SVP Taylor Friedman and creative exec Cornelia Burleigh will oversee for the studio, reporting to production and development heads Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen.

Macdonald is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. LaFarge is repped by Scary Monsters and Ted Kurland Agency.