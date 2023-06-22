Saban Films Acquires ‘Ruthless’ Starring Dermot Mulroney and ‘Palido’ Starring Kellan Lutz (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired the rights to Art Camacho’s action thriller “Ruthless” starring Dermot Mulroney and Javier Reyna’s “Palido” starring Kellan Lutz.

Saban will distribute the titles throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux and Australia. Jonathan Saba, CCO of Saban Films, negotiated the deal with Devin Carter, SVP of sales at Premiere Entertainment.

“Ruthless” follows a high school coach (Mulroney) who takes matters into his own hands by going after the men who kidnap his female student for their human trafficking operation, according to a snyopsis.

In addition to Mulroney, “Ruthless” also stars Jeff Fahey. Reyna, James Dean Simington and Camacho penned the film, while Elias Axume, Al Bravo, HemDee Kiwanuka and Camacho produced the film.

“Palido” follows an attorney (Lutz) with a military past, who focuses on finding and killing the gang that murdered his wife and kidnapped his daughter.

Fahey also stars in “Palido,” alongside Efren Ramirez and Lutz. The feature is based on Reyna’s original screenplay, with Axume and Bravo serving as producers alongside Moctesuma Esparza, and HemDee Kiwanuka.

Prior to the acquisition of the aforementioned action thrillers, Saban Films also acquired several more , including “Darkness of Man” which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme, and “Hellfire,” which stars Stephen Lang, Harvey Keitel, and Dolph Lundgren.

In addition to the action thrillers, the company also acquired Jon Keeyes’ “The Clean Up Crew,” starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas, and “The Last Girl,” starring Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig, and Banderas.