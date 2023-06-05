Fans Are Divided Over Whether Ryan Gosling’s Ken Doll Looks Like Him

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When Warner Bros. released the first photos of Ryan Gosling as Ken in June of last year– bare-chested, aggressively spray-tanned, and complete with platinum blonde hair and personalized underwear — fans were amazed by his transformation for his role as Barbie’s boyfriend in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” film.

Now, in a funny twist, Mattel has released a new version of the Barbie Ken doll inspired by Gosling’s anticipated portrayal, and fans are divided over whether the doll is an accurate depiction of the actor.

On June 1, the toy company unveiled the new collection of dolls based on the actors in the film, including two iterations of Gosling’s Ken. In one, he wears a matching pink-and-green striped beach set, alongside a blue surfboard prop. In the other, he wears the viral skin-baring denim set and monogrammed underwear that Gosling wears in one of the very first photos released from the film.

However, despite the thoughtful details, some fans have been less than pleased with the doll.

“I only bought this Ken doll because the hair is advertised as ‘snowcat white’ but this is far from it,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. “And the top of his hair is super thin.”

However, others are happy to have a miniature doll in Gosling’s likeness — no matter how realistic. The dolls have become bestsellers on the retailer, where some customers have noted that “it looks better in person.”

Of course, if you don’t buy a Ken doll you can’t go wrong with Margot Robbie’s Barbie, whose blown-out blonde hair, pink gingham dress and perpetually-“heeled” feet look as picture perfect as ever. The full collection features four iterations of Robbie, two versions of Gosling, and one each for Sima Liu, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, all of them donning exact outfits worn by their onscreen counterparts.

The dolls also come with a handful of other clothes they can change into, as well as a toy replica of the car Barbie drives in the film.

All nine dolls are currently available to pre-order on Mattel’s website but two versions of the Ken and Barbie dolls are available to order on Amazon today:

