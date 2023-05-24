Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie Left Him Pink Gifts With a Pink Bow Every Day While Filming ‘Barbie’: ‘From Barbie to Ken’

Ryan Gosling revealed to Vogue that Margot Robbie helped him get into character on the “Barbie” set by leaving him a gift each day of filming. “It would be very un-Ken of me to talk about Ken,” Gosling said when asked about his process of getting into character. The only thing he would reveal were the presents Robbie left him.

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming,” Gosling said. “They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”

Robbie told the magazine that Ken is “the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen.”

“Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list,” Gosling added about signing on to “Barbie” to play the male doll. “So I thought I’d give it a shot.”

Gosling previously told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” screenplay was the “best script I’ve ever read.”

The actor later wisecracked to Variety about the role, saying, “I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, finds Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling’s Ken on a mission to the real world for reasons that have yet to be revealed by the cast and Warner Bros. The trailers that have been released have previewed the movie’s Barbie dream world, where multiple iterations of Barbie and Ken exist. The film co-stars the likes of Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and Michael Cera.

Warner Bros. is opening “Barbie” in theaters nationwide July 21.