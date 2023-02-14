‘Rust’ Production Names Cinematographer to Succeed Halyna Hutchins, Announces Documentary About Film’s Completion

The producers of “Rust” have named a new cinematographer to take over for Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on set in October 2021.

The production also announced that a documentary will be made about the completion of the film and about Hutchins’ life and work. The documentary will have the “full support” of the production and of Hutchins’ widower, Matthew.

“Rust” was originally set to resume filming in January, but is now slated to restart sometime this spring. Bianca Cline, who worked on “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” will take over as cinematographer.

The production also announced that Grant Hill, an industry veteran whose producing credits include the “Matrix” films and “The Thin Red Line,” will be joining as a producer.

Alec Baldwin is still on board in the title role, despite being charged last month with involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, was also charged in the case. Both have denied wrongdoing, and are due to be arraigned next week.

Baldwin was preparing for a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, N.M., when the gun fired, striking Hutchins and Joel Souza, the film’s director. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and that the gun went off when the hammer was released. But prosecutors allege that he did fire the gun after recklessly pointing it in Hutchins’ direction.

Souza, who was hit in the shoulder, is also returning to the project.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza said in a statement. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

The producers announced in October that the film would be completed as a tribute to Hutchins’ final work. The announcement came as the producers reached a settlement with Matthew Hutchins, under which he became an executive producer.

The agreement allows Matthew and the couple’s son to obtain both an insurance payout and a portion of the film’s profits.

The production is still facing lawsuits from “Rust” crew members and from Hutchins’ parents and sister.

The producers opted not to return to New Mexico, and will be filming with mostly new crew. The New Mexico division of OSHA is seeking to impose a $136,793 fine for “willful” violations of workplace safety rules.

The production will be completed under union agreements, and with the supervision of two new safety officers, Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan. The production will no longer use functioning firearms — meaning that there will be no blanks on set.

Cline will donate her salary to charity in Hutchins’ memory. Rachel Mason (“Circus of Books”) will direct the documentary, with Julee Metz producing.